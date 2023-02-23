WWE 2K23 roster ratings: Which superstars have a higher rating than last year?

WWE 2K23 will be released on Friday, March 17, 2023. The game has John Cena on its cover, who also had the same honor eight years ago when 2K15 hit stores worldwide.

Every year, the franchise's fan base expresses immense excitement ahead of the roster's ratings reveal. SmackDown Superstar and popular YouTuber Xavier Woods hosted a two-hour-long episode on his channel, UpUpDownDown, where he did the honors.

The tag team specialist revealed the star ratings, indicating a superstar's strength and skill for a myriad of WWE talent. As has been the tradition, these numbers fluctuate annually. Hence, many legends and current wrestlers received an upgrade in this year's installment.

The Undertaker has an impressive rating of 95 in WWE 2K23, up from the previous edition's 90-92 if one includes all his available characters. However, as of now, 'Taker doesn't have the highest number because that distinction goes to Brock Lesnar, who jumps from 94 to a surprising 97.

The Rock also received a considerable upgrade, from 93 in WWE 2K22 to 96 this year. Some current superstars also saw an increase in ratings as Gunther jumped from 86, then playable as WALTER, to 88. Bobby Lashley saw a one-point increment as he was rated a 92.

For Lesnar, 'Taker, and Rocky, the upgrades are simply because of their long accomplishments. The three Superstars are some of the biggest names in sports entertainment, and their star ratings in WWE 2K23 are a testament to their greatness.

As for Lashley and Gunther, they saw an increase in their ratings because of the scale of their improvement over the last year. The Ring General is undefeated on the main roster and has held the Intercontinental Championship for over 200 days. The All Mighty has dominated the competition on RAW, including a few wins over The Beast Incarnate.

WWE 2K23 has a few new added features that have fans excited

Xavier Woods revealed he was eager to play WarGames on WWE 2K23, a match-type playable for the first time in the series. The specialized steel structure made its main roster debut at Survivor Series last year. Hence, including the concept in the upcoming video game made sense.

The Showcase mode is quite different this year. As the cover indicated, it will chronicle the career of sixteen-time world champion John Cena. However, the player gets to play as Cena's opponent this time.

This is a fresh addition. It becomes tedious to play as one character throughout an entire narrative repeatedly. Allowing players to shift between multiple WWE Superstars would provide a more diverse gameplay experience.

