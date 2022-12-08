WWE 2K23: What additions are being planned for the upcoming game?

WWE 2K23 is currently the most anticipated wrestling simulation game in the world. With WWE 2K22 having fulfilled its shelf life, fans are eagerly waiting for WWE and 2K to drop their next title.

Given how WWE 2K22 was released around the WrestleMania season this year, it's safe to say its successor will come out at the same time in 2023. The current version has raised the bar high after a disastrous WWE 2K20, and the makers will be keen to offer a better product.

Naturally, fans of the game and even casual players will want to know what new features WWE 2K23 will bring to the table. If you are part of this group like us, read on to find out.

According to reports, there are multiple significant changes rumored to be made for WWE 2K23. The following is a brief summary of the rumors and what changes we can expect in the new game.

MyGM Mode could feature midcard singles titles More customization options in MyGM Mode Minor mechanical improvements to in-game controls Possible new pinfall system Improved collision and overall flow MyFaction Mode could feature multiple improvements and additions Possible addition of the WarGames match stipulation New legends could be featured on the roster

What can fans enjoy before WWE 2K23?

At the time of writing, WWE and 2K are yet to announce a release date for WWE 2K23. This means that until they release more information, gamers will have to play WWE 2K22. The current game is soldiering on thanks to some good updates and patches, with the latest one being one of their best.

As of December, the makers have updated the locker codes that can be redeemed for top rewards. If you play WWE 2K22, you can use the new ones to unlock some high-tier superstars and managers in the MyFaction mode.

NOFLYZONE – Players get a 65-rated Drew Gulak Emerald Card. This card is one of the best early-game ones available, so if you are new to the game, don't miss out.

HELLINACELL – Players get a Superstar Series pack of two and a Silver Fighting Spirit Side-plate.

WWWHIAC2022 – Players get a Signature Series pack. It contains a set of premium cards.

YOUCOMPLETEDGM – Players get the Triple H Emerald Managers card.

WWESUPERCARDS8 – Players get Emerald Drew McIntyre and Sasha Banks and a Gold Card for Randy Orton.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes