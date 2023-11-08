WWE 2K24 release date prediction: All we know about the game

WWE 2K24 is expected to be released soon as we approach the new year. The Stamford-based company's official video game will be gracing our consoles and devices very soon. After the initial dispute between both companies, 2K came out with a banger of a game last year.

While the release date is not fixed yet, WWE 2K24 will most likely be released on 3rd or 4th Friday in March, similar to last year. The game will have many new features and interesting modes to play.

According to a report by Better Wrestling Experience, the game will pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt and his career. The former WWE Champion unfortunately passed away this year at the age of 36.

"For 2K. The believe that they will dedicate the game for Bray Wyatt's career. They also are looking into pvp new opportunities, it could end up being a different game than 2K24. I have no other updates but will share when possible."

There are also rumors about the late Bray Wyatt having a career-mode story feature in the game. The Eater of Worlds could also be on the cover of WWE 2K24. The other two contenders to be on the cover are Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar.

Roman Reigns could feature in the WWE 2K24 Showcase mode

One of the things in WWE 2K24 that fans look forward to is the Showcase mode. The tasks and stories in that game mode excite everyone, and people expect a better version year after year.

According to ThisGenGaming, WWE 2K24's Showcase mode will feature Roman Reigns, and the task at hand could be to do the unthinkable and break his undefeated streak. The Tribal Chief has been the face of WWE for over 3 years.

It's an undeniable fact that many WWE Superstars want to defeat Roman Reigns. While in the real world, no one has defeated Roman Reigns in over 1159 days, in WWE 2K24, you can dethrone Roman Reigns. Anyone with WWE 2K24 now has a shot at becoming the Head of the Table and the head of the Island of Relevancy.

