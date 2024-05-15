WWE 2K24: Which superstars are included in the CM Punk DLC pack?

The CM Punk DLC pack for WWE 2K24 is now officially available for the WWE Universe. The Best in the World ECW Pack DLC has generated considerable excitement among fans, especially those eager to play with the official Punk character in the game. The excitement for this DLC is another example of the huge popularity the Straight Edge Superstar is enjoying among fans.

However, it's worth noting that the DLC pack will include not only CM Punk but other superstars and items.

Alongside Punk, the DLC includes legendary superstars such as the Dudley Boyz, which consists of Hall of Famers Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley. Sandman and Terry Funk will also be part of this special DLC pack. Additionally, fans can enjoy the ECW Paul Heyman Manager card, adding to the excitement of this special DLC.

Furthermore, the DLC offers additional MyFACTION Content, including various superstar cards. The complete list of items and superstars included in the CM Punk DLC pack is as follows:

CM Punk

Bubba Ray Dudley

D-Von Dudley

Sandman

Terry Funk

ECW Paul Heyman Manager Card

Superstar Cards

For those who might not know, WWE 2K24's latest DLC is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

It will be intriguing to see how fans react to the Punk DLC pack as they get the chance to play with an official CM Punk character in WWE 2K after a long hiatus.

What else will be added in WWE 2K24's latest DLC?

The latest trailer released by WWE 2K24 unveiled additional information about the new DLC. This includes new content for the WWE Supercard featuring Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The trailer excited the WWE Universe by encouraging them to participate in new live events and earn rewards through this latest DLC. Additionally, the locker code "ECWCHAMPS" was revealed in the trailer.

This locker code includes the Gold "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley from the Superstars Series, Sapphire Rob Van Dam from the Sole Providers, and Sapphire Kane from the Legends Series.

The CM Punk DLC 1 trailer for WWE 2K24 has received a positive reaction from the fans, especially due to the addition of Punk in the game. It will be interesting to see what updates or DLCs will arrive for the 2024 edition of WWE 2K in the near future.