WWE: 3 Potential Rivalries Heading Into Money In The Bank

Finn Balor vs Andrade

WWE moved past yet another successful WrestleMania, into the Superstar Shakeup, and now is heading towards Money In The Bank. The company likes to stir things up during this time of the year and there have been some serious changes that have been made which could impact their brand in the long-run. New superstars are brought in and given in a push, while some of the redundant ones are left on the sidelines.

This has once again been the case, as a lot of stars have been linked with a move away from WWE. Many of these stars like Dean Ambrose and Sasha Banks are keen on leaving rather than the company wanting them to go, while stars like Nia Jax have unfortunately picked up long-term injuries.

With that being said, the Money In The Bank pay-per-view builds a really strong platform for some new rivalries to be pushed. The Superstar Shakeup already added a flavor to both RAW and SmackDown Live and this could result in some seriously great matches.

Already the likes of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and probably Kofi Kingston already know who their opponents will be, but there could be some more top rivalries that will surely be added to this special “event”. Keeping in mind the two ladder matches, here are five potential rivalries heading into Money In The Bank.

#3 Baron Corbin vs Rey Mysterio

Corbin cost Mysterio his title shot at WrestleMania by injuring his ankle a week before

WWE looks serious about building Corbin as a heel and have already shown that, as he beat Kurt Angle in his last match at Wrestlemania 35. He has been going strong as a heel character, with the WWE Universe booing him as loud as they can and this would be a good sign for the writers, as it is exactly what they have been planning for him.

The creative team may now look to put him up against one more legend whom he can beat and get-over-with, in order to ignite more boos from the audience and cement him as the most-hated heel on RAW (if he isn’t already).

Due to this, they may push Corbin into a feud with Rey Mysterio, who has recently made a return to the WWE and a jump to the red brand. This could be a good way to give Mysterio a serious rivalry with a superstar and eventually help make Corbin, an even bigger heel than he already is. There is surely a lot of potential in this rivalry if the cards are played right.

