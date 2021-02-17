WWE: 3 reasons why Bianca Belair should challenge Asuka at WrestleMania 37 and 2 reasons why she should challenge Sasha Banks

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair won the Women's Royal Rumble last month. As a result, she'll face a champion of her choosing at WrestleMania 37. Her victory has ultimately served as the feel-good story of the year, one has to wonder who exactly the EST of WWE will face at the Showcase Of Immortals.

It seems a myriad of arguments could be made for her to face either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Champion, which makes the decision even more difficult. It really all comes down to what WWE wants to do with this storyline.

Most fans have linked Belair to Sasha Banks. They're both on SmackDown, and as two of the brand's most charismatic stars, a feud between the pair could offer a dynamic clash of popular competitors. Asuka is also an intriguing possibility, though she seems like the less obvious choice.

With that being said, Bianca Belair has still not picked an opponent for WrestleMania 37. Here are three reasons why Bianca Belair should face Asuka and two why Sasha Banks should be the champion the EST of WWE face on the Grandest Stage Of Them All. As always, please share your thoughts in the comments below.

#5 Bianca Belair vs. Asuka would give WWE a chance to turn Asuka heel

Is WWE willing to turn Asuka's heel again?

WWE has plenty of options when it comes to structuring a story for Bianca Belair's opponent at WrestleMania 37. But one of the more interesting scenarios would be an Asuka heel turn. This development might even bring a whole different dynamic to the the women's title picture at WrestleMania 37.

It doesn't matter whether WWE accomplishes that by having her turn on Charlotte or attack another babyface. What does matter is that the company must find a way to make it impactful. Asuka could claim that the company has wronged her as the premier champion in the women's division.

In the end, Asuka turning heel could be the perfect scenario for WWE. In fact, between Sasha Banks coming off a lengthy heel run and Asuka having a solid face face run of her own, a heel turn for the Empress of Tomorrow would make sense.

Some fans have missed Asuka's heel persona, and a feud with Bianca Belair would be a good reason for WWE to bring it back.