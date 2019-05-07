×
WWE: 3 reasons why Vince McMahon's 'Wildcard Rule' is a brilliant idea

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    07 May 2019, 08:57 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

This week's WWE Raw came live from the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, and at the start of the show, Vince McMahon dropped some bombshells on the WWE Universe.

When the WWE Chairman started speaking, Roman Reigns joined him, like he had promised, but McMahon wasn't happy about that as he was a SmackDown Live superstar. Then Daniel Bryan joined them which further infuriated the boss and then we saw Kofi Kingston come down which made it three SmackDown superstars on RAW.

McMahon announced two WrestleMania rematches; one between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, and the other one between Kofi Kingston and Daniel Bryan. He also announced a wildcard rule in which he can allow 3 Superstars from SmackDown Live to go Raw and vice versa on a weekly basis.

This means three superstars from both brands can switch every other week and this could prove to be a game-changing rule as we move forward. Let's take a look at the three reasons why this rule is a brilliant idea:

#3 Unpredictability factor

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan
Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan

When something becomes predictable, it gets boring and that is something Vince McMahon wouldn't want his WWE Universe to feel. So, this rule increases the unpredictability as we could see anyone from both brands challenge for the biggest titles.

If anyone thought Reigns wasn't going to be a Universal Champion in a long time, this rule changes that. Now, we can see many unpredictable appearances every week on both brands which only increases the excitement.

After the brand split, it was clear that WWE had failed to excite the crowd every week as feuds and matches on both brands became predictable. But with this wildcard rule now on the table, anything can happen on both brands on any given week.

