WWE: 4 Women's Teams that May Compete at WrestleMania 39

On the March 17th edition of WWE SmackDown, the company announced that there will be two four-way tag team matches at WrestleMania 39 - one for the men's division and one for the women's. It is not known at this which night these two matches will take place, but it is likely that there will be one match each night.

On the same episode of SmackDown, fans saw Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez become the first female team to qualify for the women's match and it is expected that the other qualifying matches will take place over the next two weeks. While not confirmed, it is possible that the winners of each match will be in line for Tag Team Title matches against their respective champions after WrestleMania - perhaps as early as the shows immediately following the big event.

Based on current storylines, the following article presents the possibility for four women's tag teams to earn one of the final three spots in the match.

1. Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey is looking for more WWE gold

Since losing the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship on the New Year's Eve 2022 edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey has been seen sparingly and usually with her friend and colleague Shayna Baszler. This has led fans to speculate that the team was preparing to make a run for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This speculation was further feuled when Rousey's nemesis Becky Lynch teamed up with Lita to win the titles from IYO SKY and Dakota Kai several weeks ago.

Should Rousey and Baszler qualify, they would be automatic front runners to not only win the match, but take the title from Lynch and Lita. As Lita is no longer a full-time competitor, fans should expect this title change to happen quickly.

2. Carmella and Chelsea Green

Upon returning to the company in February 2023, Carmella has seemingly found an ally in Chelsea Green, who also returned to the company in January at the Royal Rumble. Given their similar personalities and their on-air feud with official Adam Pierce, it is likely that the pair will goad him into a qualifying match that could land them a spot on the WrestleMania card.

As the women's tag team division is in need of more teams, they should settle in nicely and serve as good contenders for whoever has the titles. Fans should also not rule out an eventual run with the Championship.

3. Candace LeRae and Nikki Cross

WWE is likely planning an "odd couple" pairing with LeRae and Cross

After dropping the superhero gimmick, WWE reintroduced Nikki Cross to the familiar "crazy" character that she had several years ago. She recently stalked Candace LeRae, noting that she was only looking for a friend.

Fans can expect LeRae to reluctantly accept Cross as her partner to qualify for the WrestleMania match. Expect this paring to be short-lived, leading to a feud between the two.

4. Shotzi and Natalya

Typically, WWE likes to find a spot on the WrestleMania card for Natalya as she has been with the company for many years. She recently teamed up with Shotzi, who the company is still trying to build. Additionally, her tank entrance is a spectacle which will play well as part of the spectable that is WrestleMania.

