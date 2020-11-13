5 Reasons why Aleister Black should move back to NXT

The ominous man from Amsterdam, Aleister Black, is one of the most talented additions to the main roster. With a remarkable moveset and a magnetic character, he is one to watch out for. Aleister Black moved to RAW in February 2019, but he still hasn't found his footing on the main roster and a way to remain relevant.

During the first eighteen months of his run on the main roster, Black has failed to make a statement. Casual fans may not be aware of the immense talent he possesses because Black has received negligible screen-time. Black has been protected, but his character has simultaneously been underdeveloped. He owns victories over AJ Styles, Cesaro, Murphy, Bobby Lashley, and Seth Rollins. However, he has also lost important match-ups against Styles, Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

During his main roster stint, he has only feuded with four Superstars: Cesaro, Murphy, Styles, and Owens. He still hasn't won a championship and WWE hasn't established him as a contender for a world title.

He recently underwent a major character change, turning heel for a feud with Owens. The former NXT Champion also wears an eye-patch now. The character change hasn't done me much to revitalized him. In fact, it has made him look more vulnerable.

There are many reasons for Aleister Black to move back to NXT, and this slideshow explains a few.

#5 Aleister Black's main roster run has been disappointing

Seth Rollins got the better of Aleister Black in a wrestling match in July.

WWE has failed to preserve Aleister Black's mystical character on the main roster. His aura has diminished to the point where he has become a shadow of the man he was on NXT. He still has an impressive win-loss record, but he has been virtually a non-factor throughout much of his main roster run.

Suffering losses to Rollins and Styles halted his momentum. He did redeem himself in a victory over The Phenomenal One in a No Disqualification Match at Elimination Chamber. The loss to Rollins was more devastating as it was clean and it damaged Black's mystique. Moreover, he was unable to get his back upon the defeat.

Aleister Black's program with Owens didn't do the former much good either. The outcome of the feud rendered Black's heel turn useless, short-sighted, and illogical as it only weakened his position on the main roster.