WWE: 5 reasons The Fiend might turn on Alexa Bliss

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss have been inseparable over the last couple of months, but WWE can't keep this going forever. However, between The Fiend being expected to return to television in the coming weeks, and Alexa Bliss starting to gain powers of her own, it seems like this storyline is starting to head forward once again.

While that means there is a lot of great storytelling in store for WWE fans, it also may force the company to eventually split the two up, somewhere down the road. This might be difficult given how popular the pair is as an attraction, but could be accomplished under the right circumstances.

With that being said, and WrestleMania season right around the corner, here are five reasons WWE could have The Fiend turn on Alexa Bliss. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and be sure to tell us how you think the pair will finally go their separate ways.

#5. The Fiend no longer needing Alexa Bliss

What will WWE do when Alexa Bliss is no longer of use to The Fiend?

How much longer with The Fiend need the services of Alexa Bliss? While the two seem destined to run the Firefly Funhouse for the foreseeable future, there will come a time when they are simply no longer useful to each other. The question is, who will overstay their welcome first?

It is possible for Bliss to no longer need The Fiend, but the more interesting scenario would be the reverse. What would happen to Bliss once The Fiend abandons her? What will the long-term effects of his influence be and how will WWE incorporate that into Bliss' new personality?

The Fiend no longer needing Alexa Bliss would be a great storyline all on its own and the exact nature of why she would be no longer useful to The Fiend leaves a lot to explore.