5 reasons why Michael Cole is an underrated WWE commentator

Color commentary is an essential part of WWE programming. Calling out the action as it goes on in the ring is a crucial part of the entertainment process. Through their reactions and use of technical wrestling terminology, commentators help sell the in-ring action viewers are witnessing.

Over the decades, the WWE Universe has seen some incredible commentators. Gorilla Monsoon, Vincent Kennedy McMahon, Jim Ross, and Jerry Lawler are well-revered for their exquisite commentary skills. More recently, fans have hailed Pat McAfee and Corey Graves.

However, Michael Cole is one commentator who doesn't receive sufficient credit and respect. Here, we discuss five reasons why Cole is an underrated commentator.

#5 Michael Cole's consistency and dedication are unrivaled

Michael Cole has been around in WWE for more than two decades.

Starting as a backstage interviewer, Cole has been working for WWE for over 25 years.

During this time, the commentary team has changed several times. Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Tazz, John Bradshaw Layfield, Matt Striker, Todd Grisham, and many other color commentators came and went. But Cole has been one constant on the color commentary team. He's been around for as long as a modern-day wrestling fan can recall.

What is more astounding is that Cole never misses a show. In September 2017, he missed RAW for the second time in twenty years to attend his son's wedding. Due to his unmatched consistency and loyalty, Cole was named Vice President of Announcing in 2020.

#4 The Voice of WWE is a good heel and face commentator

Although commentators are supposed to be neutral and shouldn't take sides, WWE likes to divide its announcer's teams into conventional heel-face dynamics to stimulate debate and build intrigue.

Michael Cole and Jerry "The King" Lawler obeyed the rule for a long time. Cole was the obnoxious heel commentator back then, taking sides with villainous Superstars, and Lawler was the opposite.

More recently, The Voice of WWE was on RAW with young Corey Graves and Renee Young. He became much less obnoxious and fairer, siding more with the likable character.

Cole excelled as both a heel and face, an invaluable skill that few Superstars and commentators possess.

#3 The Vice President of Commentary is a true professional

It's common knowledge that WWE programming is scripted, but accidents and unfortunate incidents often occur, which may demand improvisation. This was the case during Jerry Lawler's real-life heart attack live on RAW in September 2012.

The King collapsed at ringside while calling out the action and was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. Thankfully, he made a speedy recovery and returned to the announce table. However, Lawler's heart attack paved the way for a Michael Cole face turn.

Throughout their time on the announcement table, Cole and Lawler consistently hurled insults at each other. They even collided at WrestleMania 27 in a match, which Cole won. However, when the Hall of Famer suffered a heart attack, his fellow commentator acted like a true professional.

Not only did Cole call out the rest of the night alone, he also broke character on television to acknowledge the unfortunate incident and provided regular updates on the King's condition. Fans hailed the Vice President of Commentary for his admirable actions.

#2 Michael Cole worked under the strict supervision of Vince McMahon

Fans may have observed some changes in commentary style. Michael Cole recently uttered the name "El Generico," which would've been unfathomable under the strict supervision of Vince McMahon.

With Triple H leading WWE into a new era, commentators are allowed greater freedom to call out the in-ring action as quite a few banned words have been lifted. This change has resulted in more natural and sincere commentary.

However, it is essential to give credit where it's due. Cole did a remarkable job in the McMahon era. It isn't pleasant having your Boss listen to every word you say and keep firm control of the words you choose. Despite the restrictions, he delivered, keeping the 77-year-old and the fans entertained simultaneously.

#1 Over his long career, Michael Cole has evolved and adapted

Every character on WWE television needs to remain relevant. Otherwise, they may lose steam and soon be forgotten. The Undertaker is often credited for his remarkable evolution, for the Phenom consistently adapted his character and style to match his opponents.

However, Michael Cole has also evolved over his long, illustrious career. In 2010, he was the mouthpiece of the Anonymous RAW GM. From 2017 onwards, he played peacekeeper between Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. On SmackDown, the Voice of WWE added a more energetic touch to his commentary style to complement that of the exuberant Pat McAfee.

Fans once called him out for being boring and stale, but today he is the exact opposite, for he has adapted. There was a time when he didn't directly interact with WWE Superstars, but his odd interactions with Bayley on SmackDown lately have become a highlight of the show.

Cole knows how and when to change, and this attribute has allowed him to become an invaluable asset to the industry.

