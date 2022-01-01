5 things that must happen in WWE in 2022

2021 proved to be a good year for WWE. After spending several months behind closed doors, the company welcomed fans back into the arenas. Meanwhile, many top superstars continued to grow and reach new heights.

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz in 2021 to win his first WWE Championship. He had a monumental reign as the champion. Roman Reigns ruled SmackDown throughout the year, and it looks like he will continue his dominance throughout 2022.

Some underutilized superstars also got a chance to shine in 2021. Mustafa Ali entered a decent program with Mansoor ahead of Crown Jewel. WWE also gave Liv Morgan a significant push towards the end of the year.

Riddle struck gold by forging a partnership with Randy Orton, and the two superstars even won the RAW Tag Team Championships together.

A few significant storylines and some good pushes could help superstars reach new milestones. Let's take a look at the five things that must happen in WWE in 2022.

#5. Bobby Lashley must face Brock Lesnar in a WWE pay-per-view in 2022

Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest forces in WWE. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Lashley showcased his dominance in the company.

In addition to his WWE Championship win, he faced Goldberg twice in the same year, something not many superstars have achieved recently.

The only thing remaining for Lashley to do in WWE is face Brock Lesnar. The two men haven't crossed paths for decades, even though Lashley has often demanded a match against The Beast Incarnate.

Lesnar is currently in the Universal Championship picture, but WWE may wait for some time before handing him the title. In either case, WWE should not keep him away from Lashley any longer.

The All-Mighty has been extremely good in the ring in recent years, and WWE must focus on building a big match between him and Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022. WWE can use Lesnar's free-agent status to move him to RAW.

On the other hand, MVP can push officials to move Lashley to SmackDown instead of waiting for the draft in case Lesnar wins the Universal Championship. It's a dream match everyone has been waiting for, and both men could pull in a massive crowd as a result.

WWE has always focused on doing the unthinkable to give fans the best entertainment possible. The contest will allow both superstars to deliver arguably the biggest battle of the heavyweights in the ring.

