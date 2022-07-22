"They’re supposed to know that" - WWE actually forgot Angel and Humberto were related

There was a period of time when WWE forgot that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were related.

Los Lotharios are currently a tag team on WWE SmackDown and have seen some up-and-down success throughout 2022 thus far.

Angel and Humberto were recently interviewed by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about WWE's decision to finally pair them up and make them a tag team, Angel Garza revealed that there was a time period when WWE had forgotten they were related.

“They’re supposed to know that. When they hired us, we did the tryout together," Angel Garza said. "We did everything together. We moved to Orlando almost together. I think they knew we were cousins. But after that, they were like, ‘Oh, you guys are cousins?’ Yes, we are. It all feels natural. We tried to do this tag team and they were like, ‘We see you, Humberto, as a babyface. You are a heel. So there’s no way for us to put you guys together.’ Then at some point, they were like, ‘You guys are gonna be on Main Event. We want to see you guys together.’ We were like, ‘Okay, great.’ Then, after that, they were like, ‘You guys look great. We have gold right there.’’'

Humberto Carrillo feels teaming with Angel Garza feels more natural than feuding in WWE

When Angel and Humberto first debuted on Monday Night RAW, the company had them feud with one another instead. Carrillo feels that teaming with Garza is a lot more natural for him.

“It feels better because it feels more natural,” Humberto Carillo said. “As you said, we know each other since we were kids. We’re cousins. The stuff that we were doing as kids, now we’re doing right here professionally. It just feels amazing. Just goes natural. I know he has my back, I got his back. We’re complementing each other.” [H/T: Fightful]

What do you make of Angel and Humberto's comments? Are you surprised that the company forgot that the duo were related? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

