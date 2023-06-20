WWE should add 32-year-old former champion to Money in the Bank ladder match following RAW disappointment

On Monday night this week, Logan Paul declared himself as the latest addition to the Men's Money in the Bank ladder Match, to the surprise of every other WWE Superstar competing in the bout. Even though the internet star did not qualify like the rest of them, he still got shot.

Now, the Men's ladder match has seven superstars competing for the briefcase, whereas the Women's will feature six coming out of the red brand's latest episode.

Raquel Rodriguez lost by disqualification to Hall of Famer Trish Stratus after Becky Lynch unexpectedly cost the 32-year-old her opportunity.

The former NXT Women's Champion should be added next week to tally both the ladder matches; moreover, it makes the most sense. She is more than deserving of a world title match, perhaps even as early as SummerSlam.

Considering Rhea Ripley's current situation, a lack of credible challengers, Raquel Rodriguez could be the answer. The Texan is a very popular babyface and solid in the ring. She recently held the Women's Tag Team Championship but was ultimately forced to vacate it after tag partner Liv Morgan's untimely injury.

Triple H is a huge fan of the 32-year-old WWE Superstar

Raquel Rodriguez was reportedly a contender to win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

According to Fight Fans earlier this year, the former NXT Women's Champion is favored by Triple H to be pushed "towards the title" following WrestleMania 39:

"WWE are currently discussing on who should win the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Ronda Rousey, and Dakota Kai have been spoken about as of recent. HHH is said to be a huge Raquel fan and wants to push her towards the title this year." [H/T Fight Fans]

The company has already teased a salivating showdown between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez in the near future.

Spartaprime @Spartaprime #WWERaw That Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez staredown was intense That Rhea Ripley vs Raquel Rodriguez staredown was intense 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/z6SLAOUciN

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez is a feud worthy of running at the top of the women's division on WWE RAW. If added to the ladder match, she can easily become one of the favorites to walk out of The O2 Arena as Ms. Money in the Bank.

