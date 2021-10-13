WWE advertising SmackDown's Roman Reigns for RAW in November

Is Roman Reigns utilizing WWE's brand-to-brand invitational already?

Just weeks following the 2021 WWE Draft, the company is already advertising SmackDown's Roman Reigns for the November 29 edition of WWE RAW that will take place in the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

While an appearance on RAW in November might make sense for Roman Reigns heading into the Survivor Series event, this episode of RAW is scheduled eight days after that pay-per-view. So Reigns being scheduled for that show will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows over the next few weeks. Many fans are already curious to know what it means for WWE's potential creative plans.

Why is Roman Reigns coming to WWE RAW?

While one can assume Roman Reigns being advertised for WWE RAW on November 29 means that he'll actually appear on television, he could be there for another reason entirely.

AEW Dynamite will make their Long Island debut at the same arena nine days after WWE RAW is held at the venue. This Dynamite taping is currently well ahead of WWE's flagship show when it comes to ticket sales.

There is a chance that Reigns' addition to this RAW is effort to boost ticket sales for the event. If so, it's possible that only fans live in attendance will see Reigns that night, as he could compete in a dark match after RAW goes off the air.

Whatever WWE's current plans are surrounding The Tribal Chief, it's apparent that Reigns is very much at the head of the table in WWE. He will appear anywhere the company feels he's needed, regardless of brand affiliation.

What do you make of Roman Reigns' upcoming appearance on WWE RAW? Do you think this is a televised appearance? Or is this being done to boost live attendance with a dark match following the show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

