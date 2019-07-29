AEW/ WWE News: CM Punk reacts to Jon Moxley's surprising comments against the company

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 2.50K // 29 Jul 2019, 19:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk (left); Jon Moxley (right)

What's the story?

Jon Moxley's rant on Talk is Jericho was one that completely trashed WWE's creative process and the backstage working of things. It drew instant comparisons to CM Punk's infamous 2014 podcast with Colt Cabana.

In an interview with ESPN, Punk was asked about Jon Moxley's comments and he gave a surprising response, stating that he "lived it". Read on to see more of what he said.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk has been finished with wrestling for over 5 and a half years now. It's sometimes surprising to think that he has been away from the ring so long but it's clear that no matter how many rumors of him going to AEW there are, the reality is that he simply doesn't want to return to wrestling.

Jon Moxley's case isn't as much the same but he did have a very bad time on his way out. Instead of walking out, he decided to be the bigger man and finished his contract without even looking at the offer that he was given.

However, he did go on a rant against WWE on Talk is Jericho, trashing the entire creative process and revealing how frustrated he was in the last few months before he left WWE.

The heart of the matter

When asked about whether he caught Jon Moxley's comments on Talk is Jericho a few months after he left WWE, Punk responded, saying:

No. I just know because it's in the zeitgeist he left and he did an interview on a podcast about how WWE stinks, as far as I know. ... I didn't listen to the interview. I've lived it, you know what I mean?

Punk affirmed that he is doubtful about his return to wrestling in 2020. It's understandable as to why Punk wouldn't listen to the podcast, but it is interesting to imagine what his real thoughts on him leaving are.

What's next?

Jon Moxley is picking up serious momentum in G1 Climax in NJPW while CM Punk is seemingly enjoying his life post-MMA and wrestling.