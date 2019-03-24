WWE/AEW News: CM Punk sends a heart touching message to members of The Elite

Former WWE Champion, CM Punk was recently a part of c2e2 and during the event, not only did the UFC star had several fun interactions with his hardcore fans but also had an interesting exchange with a few familiar faces from the Pro Wrestling Industry.

Former WWE superstar CM Punk retired from Professional Wrestling in 2014 after he had walked out of the WWE due to several issues with the company's management team and eventually announced his retirement from the business at the age of 35.

Later in 2014, Punk had officially signed a deal with Mixed Martial Arts promotion UFC, however, his run Dana White's promotion didn't turn out the way he expected, losing both of his fights against Mickey Gall and Mike Jackson in Chicago, Illinois.

In 2018, Punk signed with UFC affiliated promotion CFFC as a commentator.

At the recently culminated c2e2 event, former WWE superstar CM Punk conducted a meet and greet session with all his fans and as it turned out, Punk wasn't the only big star who made his presence felt at the event, as the likes of Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll, and The Young Bucks also took out some time for their die-hard fans.

Following the conclusion of the event, Punk took to Twitter and showed his appreciation towards the members of The Elite, as he thanked Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Marty Scurll, and most importantly the fans as well.

Seeing CM Punk being associated with the Pro Wrestling industry in one way or another is definitely an awesome sight, to say the least. And more importantly, witnessing Punk with the likes of Omega, The Bucks, and Scurll also somewhat gives me hope that a return to the industry for 'The Second City Saint' could very well be a possibility.

