WWE/AEW News: Cody Rhodes has an interesting reaction to The Undertaker and Goldberg's match from Super ShowDown

Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes revealed his honest thoughts on the recently concluded Goldberg vs Undertaker match from WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded WWE Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg competed in his very first match since the conclusion of his feud with Brock Lesnar in 2017, as the former Universal Champion made his return to in-ring competition against 'The Phenom' The Undertaker.

Goldberg, as expected, once again stunned the WWE Universe when he caught Undertaker with two quick spears almost immediately after the match started. However, having failed to keep 'The Deadman' down for a three-count, Goldberg and 'Taker continued to put on a fight and it became clear that they were both struggling to match the their usual work rate.

At one point in the match, Goldberg failed to execute the Jackhammer properly, and Undertaker did not deliver the Tombstone Piledriver safely. The match eventually finished within the 7-minute mark after Undertaker hit an unimpressive Chokeslam on Goldberg to win the match.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of All Elite Wrestling's next big event, Fyter Fest, AEW's Executive Vice-President and former WWE star Cody Rhodes was recently asked by a fan on Twitter regarding his thoughts on the Undertaker vs Goldberg match from Super ShowDown.

Cody, who is currently coming off a historic win over his brother Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, without any hesitation, stated on Twitter that both The Undertaker and Goldberg are two of the all-time greats to ever grace the business; 'The American Nightmare' further added that it is not his place to judge the now-infamous match between the two WWE legends.

A very humble reply from Cody indeed.

2 of the best to ever lace em’ up.



Not my place to judge. https://t.co/GLCdPajUJ4 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 9, 2019

What's next?

Cody Rhodes is currently preparing himself to team up with his brother Dustin Rhodes, as the former WWE Tag Team Champions get set to take on The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen next month.