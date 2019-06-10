×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE/AEW News: Cody Rhodes has an interesting reaction to The Undertaker and Goldberg's match from Super ShowDown

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.94K   //    10 Jun 2019, 18:02 IST

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes

What's the story?

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, All Elite Wrestling's Cody Rhodes revealed his honest thoughts on the recently concluded Goldberg vs Undertaker match from WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

At the recently concluded WWE Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg competed in his very first match since the conclusion of his feud with Brock Lesnar in 2017, as the former Universal Champion made his return to in-ring competition against 'The Phenom' The Undertaker.

Goldberg, as expected, once again stunned the WWE Universe when he caught Undertaker with two quick spears almost immediately after the match started. However, having failed to keep 'The Deadman' down for a three-count, Goldberg and 'Taker continued to put on a fight and it became clear that they were both struggling to match the their usual work rate.

At one point in the match, Goldberg failed to execute the Jackhammer properly, and Undertaker did not deliver the Tombstone Piledriver safely. The match eventually finished within the 7-minute mark after Undertaker hit an unimpressive Chokeslam on Goldberg to win the match.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of All Elite Wrestling's next big event, Fyter Fest, AEW's Executive Vice-President and former WWE star Cody Rhodes was recently asked by a fan on Twitter regarding his thoughts on the Undertaker vs Goldberg match from Super ShowDown.

Cody, who is currently coming off a historic win over his brother Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, without any hesitation, stated on Twitter that both The Undertaker and Goldberg are two of the all-time greats to ever grace the business; 'The American Nightmare' further added that it is not his place to judge the now-infamous match between the two WWE legends.

A very humble reply from Cody indeed.

What's next?

Cody Rhodes is currently preparing himself to team up with his brother Dustin Rhodes, as the former WWE Tag Team Champions get set to take on The Young Bucks at Fight for the Fallen next month.

Tags:
WWE Super Showdown 2019 Cody Rhodes The Undertaker WWE Network WWE Points To Note
Advertisement
3 Interesting Takeaways from The Undertaker vs. Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Interesting observations from WWE Super ShowDown 2019 - Lesnar fails to cash-in, Undertaker defeats Goldberg
RELATED STORY
Please stop destroying my childhood - An open letter to The Undertaker before RAW after WWE Super Showdown
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 3 Interesting stats following the event 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Scary footage shows Goldberg collapsing after Super ShowDown match
RELATED STORY
Super Showdown 2019: 5 Interesting Observations 
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 5 Points to Note
RELATED STORY
WWE Super ShowDown 2019: 4 Interesting stats heading into the event 
RELATED STORY
3 Theories why Goldberg lost to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
5 things that should not happen at Super ShowDown
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us