WWE/AEW News: Cody Rhodes praises WWE for putting the spotlight on him

What's the story?

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, former WWE star Cody Rhodes was asked about his time in WWE and if the company somehow ended up destroying his - and brother Dustin Rhodes' - character.

Cody, much to his credit, offered a very humble reply to this question.

In case you didn't know...

Since departing from the WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes has enjoyed a fair amount of success in the Pro Wrestling industry, mostly on the Independent Circuit. Shortly after his departure from WWE, Cody started working for notable promotions such as PWG, Whatculture Pro Wrestling, and even EVOLVE Wrestling.

The very same year, Rhodes made his debut for Ring of Honor and was eventually signed to a contract as well and at Best in the World, 2017, Cody made history by winning the ROH World Championship. Simultaneously, he also made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

One of the biggest highlights of Cody's post-WWE career was his time with the legendary Bullet Club faction. The now-former BC member ignited a heated war within the faction and also became a Triple Champion during his time with the group, winning the NWA, IWGP US, and ROH Six-Man Championship.

However, following Cody and The Elite's departure from NJPW and ROH, the former BC sub-group started their own wrestling promotion, All Elite Wrestling, partnering with The Khan Family.

The heart of the matter

Cody was recently asked by a fan on Twitter about his and brother Dustin Rhodes' time in WWE and whose character the WWE destroyed the most.

The former Intercontinental Champion responded to the question in a gracious manner, stating that he could not speak on his brother's behalf but could confirm for a fact that WWE didn't ruin anything of his.

Cody further praised WWE for putting him in the spotlight and on TV, claiming that he learned a lot in his 10 years with the company.

Can’t speak for him, but they didn’t destroy anything of mine. They put me in the spotlight and on tv, learned a massive amount in those 10 years. https://t.co/I79wjXXi6C — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 9, 2019

What's next?

Cody Rhodes will be teaming up with his brother Dustin Rhodes at Fight for the Fallen next month, as the duo gets set to take on The Young Bucks.