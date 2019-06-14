WWE/AEW News: Former superstar on if he had problems with WWE Creative like Jon Moxley

Former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose - aka Jon Moxley - has criticised WWE's Creative process

What's the story?

Speaking to the WINCLY Podcast (courtesy -- WrestlingInc), former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle aka Swoggle opened up on a myriad of topics. Most prominently, Swoggle chimed in with his two cents on why NXT talents experience difficulty in making the transition from the yellow brand to the main roster in the WWE.

Additionally, Swoggle revealed that unlike fellow ex-WWE superstar Dean Ambrose - aka current AEW star Jon Moxley - the former didn't really get into disagreements with the company when it came to the WWE's "Creative" process.

In case you didn't know...

Swoggle gained worldwide notoriety for his time in the WWE, where the talented performer competed for several years, besides also consistently working on the indie pro wrestling circuit.

The 33-year-old superstar continues to make sporadic appearances within the company, largely performing in comedy segments.

The heart of the matter

Swoggle explained that NXT has a niche audience, since they're only on the WWE Network and not on TV; if the professional wrestling fans don't like a given character or presentation, they're quite vocal about it.

Besides, Swoggle alluded that when NXT Superstars are brought up to the main roster and thrust into high-profile segments; the casual fans usually don't care - particularly since they need a valid reason to care about what a rookie has to say on the main roster.

Furthermore, Swoggle elucidated that unlike Moxley, he didn't really get into debates and discussions with regards to the company's Creative process, insinuating that he didn't really take himself seriously and simply acted as instructed to do. He stated:

"Nah, I flew under the radar as much as I could. I was happy to be there for two weeks under 10 years so I didn't grind that many gears."

"You've gotta realise this – you could be working at Burger King or working for the biggest wrestling company in the world.... I get to travel the world in front of thousands of people and get paid for it. It's pretty awesome." (Credits: WrestlingInc)

What's next?

Swoggle is set to partake in tonight's WrestleRex show on the independent professional wrestling circuit. Fans can expect Swoggle to continue making appearances on the indie pro wrestling circuit in the days to come.

What are your thoughts on Swoggle's statements on his approach toward the WWE creative process? Sound off in the comments below!