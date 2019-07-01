WWE/AEW News: Former WWE star challenges Jon Moxley to a match following Fyter Fest

Jon Moxley following his match against Joey Janela at Fyter Fest

What's the story?

In the aftermath of this week's AEW: Fyter Fest event, former WWE superstar Sami Callihan took to Twitter and once again sent out a challenge to his former tag team partner Jon Moxley.

In case you didn't know...

In the initial stages of their careers, Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan started out together in the Pro Wrestling business when they broke onto the scene through their work with independent promotion Combat Zone Wrestling.

During their time together in CZW, Ambrose and Moxley were known as The Switchblade Conspiracy and were one of the most feared tag teams in all of Professional Wrestling. Moxley eventually signed a deal with WWE in 2011 and started working under the name of Dean Ambrose, whereas, Callihan got into the company two years later but marked his departure within his first two years in WWE.

The heart of the matter

Currently billed as one of Impact Wrestling's top superstars', Sami Callihan has developed quite the relationship with Jon Moxley over the years. Callihan, who is also the leader of oVe, recently took to Twitter and sent out another challenge to the former WWE Champion.

Callihan noted that a match between him and Moxley has been in the making for years now and claimed that it is about time that the two finally find out who the better Switchblade is.

This is what Callihan tweeted out:

This has been years coming.



How about @JonMoxley and myself finally see who the better Switchblade finally is. — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) July 1, 2019

What's next?

Jon Moxley is currently coming off his first win in AEW, as he recently defeated Joey Janela in a brutal Unsanctioned Match. The current IWGP US Champion will now shift his focus towards the upcoming G1 Climax 29 tournament which kicks off within a few days in Dallas.

Moxley is currently scheduled to face the likes of Tetsuya Naito, Jay White, and some of the top NJPW stars in the G1 this year. And for his next match in AEW, Mox will be colliding with Kenny Omega at the upcoming ALL OUT pay-per-view.

Callihan, on the other hand, continues to work with Impact Wrestling.