WWE/AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals which part of the Dean Ambrose character he will retain

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
673   //    01 Jun 2019, 15:36 IST

How close will Moxley be to Ambrose?
How close will Moxley be to Ambrose?

What's the story?

Ever since leaving WWEDean Ambrose has returned to his previous moniker of Jon Moxley but, having spent eight years in WWE, it's a very different Mox from the previous incarnation.

So, what elements of Dean Ambrose might we see in the new Jon Moxley? Well, Mox himself spoke with Wade Keller and revealed all.

In case you didn't know…

Last weekend, Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling world when he appeared at the end of AEW's debut show Double Or Nothing - attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to an incredible ovation.

Ever since Moxley has been the hottest word in wrestling and his first post-WWE interview on Chris Jericho's podcast has now become the most downloaded edition of Talk Is Jericho ever.

The heart of the matter

Speaking with Wade Keller in his second podcast interview of the week, Jon Moxley opened up on what we can expect from Jon Moxley going forward, and what he'll keep from the Dean Ambrose character we saw in WWE.

I’m gonna keep that DDT, but everything else, I’m just throwing in the garbage.

Note that Ambrose doesn't refer to the DDT as its previous name of Dirty Deeds.

***** it. You only get one life. I’m not gonna be ‘former WWE Superstar Dean Ambrose.’ I totally could. I don’t have to do anything I don’t want to do it. I could sit on my couch... I could totally every weekend just go to some indie show, get a nice payday, sign some autographs, give somebody the DDT at the end of the night. I could do that. I’m doing the opposite of that. That’s not me. I’m not relying on this WWE stuff at all.

What's next?

Well, a whole lot of Jon Moxley - with matches in AEW, NJPW and selected indies on the horizon!

Are you looking forward to Jon Moxley's non-WWE run? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
