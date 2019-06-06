WWE/AEW News: Renee Young reacts to Jon Moxley's IWGP US Title win

Moxley and Young

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Jon Moxley shocked the wrestling world by winning the IWGP US Title last night.

Moxley's wife, Renee Young, took to Instagram and reacted to his title win.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this year, Jon Moxley requested his release from WWE, and was granted the same by the company. Moxley appeared in his final WWE match at "The Shield's Final Chapter" Network Special, which was headlined by The Shield vs Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin.

Merely days after he left WWE, Moxley posted a video on Twitter that showed him escaping a prison and embracing his original persona. The surprises didn't end here, as Moxley made his shocking debut at the end of AEW Double Or Nothing, and attacked both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

It's no secret that AEW's contract gives free reign to a wrestler to go and book themselves someplace else whenever their AEW schedule permits. Moxley took advantage of this fact and wrestled a title match at the Best of the Super Juniors 26 final. He defeated Juice Robinson to win the IWGP US Title.

The heart of the matter

Soon after Moxley won the championship, WWE announcer Renee Young posted a photo on her official Instagram account that shows Moxley holding the newly won belt.

Here's Young's Instagram post:

What's next?

Moxley has completely turned his life around in a matter of weeks. An unhappy wrestler in WWE, he is now enjoying his life as a wrestler to the fullest. It would be interesting to see what else Moxley is capable of, as we move ahead.

What was your reaction to Moxley becoming the IWGP US Champion? Are you enjoying seeing him grow outside WWE?