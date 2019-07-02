WWE/AEW News: Roman Reigns reveals heartbreaking feelings about Jon Moxley joining AEW

Roman Reigns has opened up!

What's the story?

Roman Reigns has opened up about his friendship with Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, in the week's lead story for the Week in Wrestling, as per Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso.

In the interview, The Big Dog has some poignant words regarding Moxley's AEW move and how it affected their relationship.

In case you didn't know...

At the culmination of this year's Royal Rumble weekend, WWE announced that Dean Ambrose would be departing from the company upon the expiration of his contract in April.

Ambrose did indeed depart, and Jon Moxley was reborn. Moxley has since joined AEW and won gold in Japan, wrestling for NJPW - taking the world of wrestling outwith WWE by storm in a momentous run that doesn't look like slowing down any time soon.

The heart of the matter

Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso has teased an interview with Roman Reigns, where The Big Dog opens up about his relationship with Jon Moxley not that the pair no longer share a locker room.

I don't think our working relationship is going to be what it used to be, but I'll always love that guy, he'll always be my close friend, and I wish the best for him.

Reigns continued by reinforcing his love for Moxley.

We have a brotherhood, so I'm always cheering for him. I've shared so many great moments with Ambrose, or Mox. We have a love for each other well beyond the wrestling, and it will always be that way.

This week’s lead story for the Week in Wrestling, which will post on Tuesday, is an interview with @WWERomanReigns.



Reigns discusses his new partnership with Brisk and his feelings on Jon Moxley leaving WWE for AEW. pic.twitter.com/2T6acLQjEL — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) July 1, 2019

What's next?

Well, we will keep our eyes peeled for the full interview. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns today has appeared in a hilarious commercial alongside The Rock ahead of the release of Hobbs & Shaw - which you can check out here.

Do you miss seeing Reigns and Ambrose together in WWE, or are you glad Jon Moxley is in AEW? Let us know in the comments.