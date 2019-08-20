WWE/AEW News: The Young Bucks respond to WWE's announcement of NXT airing on USA starting September 18th

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 360 // 20 Aug 2019, 02:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will come out on top of the Wednesday Night Wars?

Once All Elite Wrestling announced its television plans earlier this year, it was only a matter of time before the WWE tried something of its own to counter its newest competition. One potential move involved NXT since it was already airing on Wednesday nights on the WWE Network. Although it was pre-taped at Full Sail University in Florida, thoughts shifted to making alterations to it in order to compete with AEW's new show.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that NXT would be moving to the USA Network and begin airing on September 18th, with the official WWE announcement expected to be made on RAW. AEW's two-hour show is slated to debut on October 2nd in Washington, D.C. Not one to take things lying down, the Young Bucks offered up a simple response to the announcement - they aren't scared.

A new wrestling war on a different night

The minute AEW revealed that they'd be putting on a show on cable television, a lot of people began to compare and contrast how the potential new war between two wrestling promotions would play out. Which promotion has the advantage? Who has the better chance of succeeding in the time slot?

The Young Bucks are always active on social media. In anticipation of the upcoming announcement by WWE regarding NXT, Matt and Nick Jackson were ready for whatever was to come. Once the announcement was made by The Wrestling Observer, they posted a simple message.

Who should be scared?

One huge aspect of the upcoming Wednesday Night Wars to be considered is the legacy of both promotions. The WWE has been around for so much longer than AEW that its name has been changed twice (WWWF to WWF to WWE). The wrestling conglomerate has the longevity and track record of success on which it can fall back on. They are pro wrestling, and have a big advantage over the new AEW promotion.

But the huge difference between the WWE and AEW is that the WWE is a sign of how things have been done. AEW is a response to some of those practices that might be outdated in some regards. A group of wrestlers in Cody, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have been at the forefront of AEW, wanting to do things differently. They were so successful as a group in other promotions that they had enough pull to start their own. By the way things have been done since the war was on the horizon, no one is scared, but both promotions are certainly doing whatever they can to gain the initial upper hand.