WWE agreed to The Big Show's humorous Money In The Bank demand

The Big Show revealed this backstage story on WWE show The Bump

The 2012 Money In The Bank match involved five former WWE Champions

The Big Show

Speaking on The Bump, The Big Show gave an insight into Money In The Bank ladder matches by revealing that he does not like climbing WWE ladders and he hoped that he could get out of competing in the match in 2012.

The seven-time World Champion joked that WWE would need to make him his own special ladder to encourage him to take part in the match, so the company’s decision-makers did exactly that.

“That ladder was amazing because the powers-that-be actually wanted me climbing a ladder. I’m like, ‘There is no way in hell I’m climbing one of those… You better make me a ladder!’ That was my joke, figuring, ‘Okay, cool, I’ll get out of this match.’ Wrong.”

The Big Show at WWE Money In The Bank 2012

After being buried underneath a stack of ladders by John Cena, Chris Jericho, Kane and The Miz at ringside early on in the match, The Big Show re-emerged and pulled out a giant ladder weighing 175lbs.

Cena ended up picking up the victory after breaking the briefcase off its handle during an altercation with his 7-foot opponent at the top of the ladder.

The Big Show added on The Bump that his fellow Superstars enjoyed the introduction of the giant ladder because it was easier to climb than regular WWE ladders.