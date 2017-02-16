WWE Rumors: AJ Styles moving to Raw?

Will the 'Phenomenal One' get drafted to RAW?

Does Vince McMahon want AJ Styles on SmackDown Live?

What’s the story?

There has been speculation over the last few months that Vince McMahon is a huge fan of AJ Styles and if AJ’s first year in WWE is anything to go by, then the chances of these rumours being true are pretty high. The talk backstage now suggests that Vince is so impressed with AJ that he can’t wait for him to get drafted to WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw.

In case you didn’t know

The 2016 WWE brand split was implemented last year to great success. it made SmackDown Live relevant once again and one of the biggest winners from the draft has been AJ Styles who was the face of the blue brand for much of last year.

Since signing with WWE in January last year, Styles has had a phenomenal first year in WWE which saw him win his first WWE Championship. Styles has also faced John Cena three times in singles action, winning twice.

The heart of the matter

With the 2017 WWE Draft coming this summer, the word backstage is that Vince want AJ Styles to be drafted to Raw. Styles has so-far exceed all expectations and continues to impress both fans and his fellow Superstars on a weekly basis. It’s a testament to his talent that Styles, the former face of TNA, is now considered one of WWE’s top stars.

Although SmackDown is a stand-alone brand now, it is clear that WWE still considers RAW as the flagship show.

What’s next?

The 2017 WWE Draft will come sometime around June-July. It will be interesting to see if the “Champ that runs the camp” will actually be drafted to RAW.

Sportskeeda’s take

In our opinion, drafting Styles to RAW will be a bad move. This won’t be the first time that a top SmackDown star drafted to RAW has become lost in the shuffle. Styles should be kept as the spearhead of the blue brand, continuing to take SmackDown Live to new heights.