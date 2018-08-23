WWE/All In News: Cody Rhodes on Zack Ryder's potential; Says he'd be great for All In

Cody names his surprising WWE choice for All In

What's the story?

With All In shaping up to be one of the biggest nights ever for independent wrestling, it's almost a shame that Superstars from the WWE won't be able to join in the fun and appear on the show. However, the name from WWE that Cody wants most might surprise you!

In case you didn't know...

All In, which is being organised by former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and popular tag-team the Young Bucks, is set to take place on September 1st. So far the announced card for the event is as follows

Cody vs Nick Aldis (c) - NWA Heavyweight Championship

Jay Lethal vs Battle Royal Winner - ROH World Championship

Joey Janela vs Adam 'Hangman' Page

Kazuchika Okada vs Marty Scurll

Golden Elite (Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi) vs Rey Mysterio, Bandido and Fenix

Christopher Daniels vs Stephen Amell

Madison Rayne vs Chelsea Green vs Britt Baker vs Tessa Blanchard

Over Budget Battle Royal - featuring Moose, Colt Cabana, Brian Cage, Ethan Page, Jordynne Grace, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Rocky Romero, Marko Stunt and six others

Briscoes vs SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

The heart of the matter

I'm sure you'll agree that as far as wrestling cards go, the above one for All In is incredibly stacked. However, the WWE personality that Cody Rhodes would add to it if he could isn't AJ Styles, or Daniel Bryan. No, it's Zack Ryder.

Zack. I know he doesn’t fit the indie model exactly, but at one point that dude was getting his name chanted...in msg...while the great one was in the ring, I think he works too hard to be just a super jacked dude in the background. https://t.co/oqg5ZaEV1R — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 22, 2018

Cody believes that the WWE aren't utilising Ryder to his full potential and is spot on when it comes to it being no exaggeration over just how popular the Superstar was back in his WWE 'prime'.

What's next?

Zack Ryder may not be on Raw regularly, but he is fairly active within the WWE sphere, he has his unboxing show and he recently tore it up on Main Event against Mike Kanellis in a great, albeit short showcase of how both men are more talented than the WWE Universe gives them credit for.

