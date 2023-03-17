WWE allegedly got "mad" at released stars for getting over with fans (Exclusive)

EC3 recently revealed how WWE got "mad" at him and his fellow contestants from NXT season four for getting popular among fans.

The NXT of today is starkly different from what the global juggernaut promoted until a decade back. It was created as a reality show, which ran for five seasons, after which it was rebranded as an episodic television like RAW and SmackDown.

One of the standouts from NXT back then was Derrick Bateman, currently known as EC3, who appeared on the fourth and fifth seasons of the show.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the 39-year-old revealed how WWE rarely put any effort into making the show better. EC3 also revealed that the company got "mad" at him and other contestants like Fandango after they started generating positive crowd reactions.

"But they literally started getting mad when they saw us having fun. They started throwing curveballs our way and challenges. They got mad that they couldn't embarrass us we embarrassed them. We are just entertaining people on a nonsense show! That was also the time when they started to hear the crowds react to the show. 'Why are these people cheering? Are they having fun out there?'" said EC3.

Check out the full video below:

EC3 says nobody cared about writers during WWE NXT season four

Elsewhere in the video, EC3 also pointed out that, unlike the first three seasons, the fourth season of NXT was dumped on streaming by WWE.

He added that all the performers on the show were having fun, with no little to no restrictions put on them. EC3 disclosed that nobody cared about the writers on the show and that they were just having a good time.

"It was NXT season four, we were banished to the internet. It was really the time when people were realizing we were doing something and having fun. We are all getting over with no constraints because nobody cares about it. Nobody cares about writers. nobody cared at all. We were just having a good time," said EC3. (1:18 - 1:46)

Danny @dajosc11 Wowwww. Fandango was the final active NXT Season 4 rookie under contract with WWE. AKA the best season. Wowwww. Fandango was the final active NXT Season 4 rookie under contract with WWE. AKA the best season. https://t.co/gxFNJYiYFv

Former WWE star Johnny Curtis, also known as Fandango, was adjudged the winner of NXT season four.

