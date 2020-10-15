WWE allegedly uses stock footage; Fan shown on NXT was actually watching AEW Dynamite

WWE might have to tackle an embarrassing situation as the company has been called out for using stock footage on the most recent episode of NXT.

The WWE has used the LED boards to incorporate the fans at the Capitol Wrestling Center, and this week, one fan that was shown on one of the screens was actually watching AEW Dynamite.

Jessi Davin, an avid pro wrestling fan, took to Twitter to reveal that WWE used old footage featuring her for the latest episode of NXT. Davin also said that while she loves NXT, she was watching AEW Dynamite this week.

Here's what she revealed:

"I don't know what the heck is going on in NXT, but that is old footage of me. I'm sitting right here, like, what? I guess when you agree, guys, you agree to allow WWE to use your footage whenever they want because that ain't me right now. I do not have my laptop open. I'm watching AEW Dynamite. I love you, NXT, but uh, I ain't watching ya'll."

It was noted that Davin was spotted to the right of Fandango on NXT. You can check it out below:

WWE NXT at the Capitol Wrestling Center

WWE has chosen to not send alerts to invite the fans who wish to be a part of the Capitol Wrestling Center experience, and the company's decision to do so might now make sense.

WWE using old stock footage could be the reason why the alerts have not been sent, and they might have also thought that the fans would not pick up on their tactic due to the lighting at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

WWE introduced the Capitol Wrestling Center concept to freshen up the NXT product, which had suffered due to the shows being taped at Full Sail University.

The revamped Performance Center is now the home of the Black-and-Gold brand, and the introduction of the fans in a virtual capacity has also helped add a much-needed dimension to the proceedings. However, has WWE hurt their product by using stock fan footage?

Will WWE stop the practice and get new fans to tune into NXT? We'll keep a close eye on the upcoming episodes of NXT.