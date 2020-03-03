WWE and AEW Stars announced to appear at the same event

PC: Cultaholic

Rapper Wale's sixth edition of WaleMania will feature stars from both AEW and WWE.

WaleMania VI is scheduled to take place during WrestleMania weekend, and just like every edition, the event will be stacked with many notable pro wrestlers and rappers.

"WaleMania is the convergence of pro wrestling and hip-hop culture that happens once a year and is the biggest party during the sports' biggest week. Rappers, wrestlers and fans pull up for the party's sixth year."

Announced for the WaleMania party this year from the WWE side are Ricochet, Titus O'Neil, Cedric Alexander and MVP. That's not all as many talents from NXT will also be at the event.

Lio Rush, Isaiah Scott, and 'The Black Girl Magic of NXT' comprising Bianca Belair, Mia Yim, MJ Jenkins, Simone Johnson, Briana Brandy, Aja Smith and Kayden Carter will also be in attendance.

Allllllll of the Black Girl Magic of NXT is coming to #WaleMania. https://t.co/EfV6kyHItY pic.twitter.com/lbUnL1F0lu — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) March 2, 2020

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champ and the guy who puts on the show before the show, @CedricAlexander is coming to #WaleMania https://t.co/EfV6kyHItY pic.twitter.com/BFBh2C59iv — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@Kazeem) March 2, 2020

Advertisement

Scorpio Sky and Big Swole will represent All Elite Wrestling at the party that has been billed as a 'convergence of pro wrestling and hip-hop culture'.

WaleMania VI will happen on the 2nd of April in Tampa, Florida at Club Skye and it will begin at 9 PM ET. If you are interested in being a part of the gathering, the tickets can be bought at Eventbrite and the prices range between $25 to $30.