WWE announce release of Hall of Famer

WWE have announced his release along with 9 Superstars!

Vince McMahon had announced company-wide cost-cutting earlier today

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

WWE

WWE have announced that Kurt Angle has been released from his role in the company. The WWE Hall of Famer had retired last year and taken up a backstage role after WrestleMania 35.

Angle wrestled in his last match against King Corbin (fka Baron Corbin) and lost on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The former RAW General Manager was working as a producer backstage in the company.

The release comes as a part of cutting talent expenses in the company during the pandemic. Vince McMahon held a call with the WWE employees earlier today and announced that there were going to be cuts company-wide.

Apart from Angle, WWE have also released as many as nine others so far. Aiden English, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, EC3 and Lio Rush are the others who have been released so far.

The release of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows has stunned the WWE Universe as they were very recently involved in the WrestleMania Night 1 main event. They were a part of the Boneyard match that saw The Undertaker defeat AJ Styles.

We, here at Sportskeeda, wish everyone all the strength right now during the tough time and all the very best for the future!