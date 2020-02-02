WWE announce several new exciting additions to their roster

WWE has been on a signing spree

WWE already has the biggest, most varied and exciting wrestling roster on the planet, thanks, I'm sure, in no part to the fact they're the biggest wrestling company in the world, but it's just got even bigger!

That's because they've tweeted the excellent news that four new promising independent wrestlers will be joining the company and will be exclusively appearing on their NXT UK brand.

Candyfloss has made several appearances on NXT UK already, competing against the likes of Jinny, Rhea Ripley and Toni Storm, mostly in losing efforts. But at the age of 20, she's undoubtedly one of the most promising Superstars to be added to NXT UK and has a great wealth of experience already.

Levi Muir is a British power-lifting champion turned professional wrestler who has plenty of experience on the British independent circuit. He's joined by new tag-team Pretty Deadly made up of Sam Stoker and Lewis Howley who have also made NXT UK appearances in the past.

Last but not least we have Dani Luna, who is heavily experienced and definitely an exciting signing to NXT UK's Women's Division.

So, expect to see these new additions in the upcoming NXT UK tapings and future episodes of the show!

Which new signing are you most excited about? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!