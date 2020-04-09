WWE announce special Coronavirus protocols before latest tapings

WWE is taking extra precautions before the next set of tapings.

This is the latest measure they have undertaken to continue their regular broadcasts.

Triple H

WWE has been dealing with a number of issues over the past few months, as has every other company, big or small, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Given how the nature of the situation is such that it has brought regular life to a stand-still, WWE has to take special precautions to ensure the health of their staff. According to a report by TMZ, they have now announced a new memo about the protocols that have to be followed before the latest round of the tapings.

WWE circulates memo before latest round of tapings

WWE Performance Center

Following the success of WrestleMania 36, it appears that WWE is ready to have their next round of tapings to ensure that they are able to continue broadcasting their shows on a regular basis in the coming weeks.

The email memo outlined the protocols that should be followed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It detailed that the WWE medical team would screen each individual for temperature before they entered the Performance Center, and they have been asked to arrive at the building early, as the screening could cause some delays.

The Superstars are also being encouraged to wear face masks once they are in the Performance Center. In fact, the stress on the mask is such, that the performers are being encouraged to make one in case they can't get a ready-made one. They even issued instructions on how to make a mask by sewing fabric. Along with this, Superstars were also asked to wash hands properly.

As was reported before, WWE plans to have a hotel in Orlando for all their Superstars, so that the tapings can take place in waves, while following the guidelines issued by the CDC.

They are taking measures to ensure that the performers are working under healthy conditions, by changing ropes, aprons, turnbuckles and more after each match is complete.

What's next after WrestleMania 36?

Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in the Boneyard Match

The success of WrestleMania 36 has been well noted, coming after the incredibly innovative Firefly Fun House Match and The Undertaker's Boneyard Match, both stealing the show on each night.

It was the first time that WWE actually broke WrestleMania into two nights, making it easier to watch for the viewers as well. They also pre-taped the show and aired it, as one of the most memorable WrestleManias of all time.

Now, as WrestleMania is over, WWE still has some post-Mania content ready, but to ensure that they are able to continue to broadcast in the face of the uncertain times, pre-taping more content might be the correct option.