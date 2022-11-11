WWE announcer pitches WrestleMania main event matchup featuring Brock Lesnar

RAW announcer Corey Graves recently pitched that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar could main event either night of WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium next year.

Lashley and Lesnar have been at odds with each other ever since The Beast returned, costing The All Mighty his United States Championship. The two met at Crown Jewel last week, but the match ended abruptly when Brock got the win by kicking off the turnbuckle and pinning Bobby.

Corey Graves was on After The Bell this week, where he spoke about the fallout from Lashley vs. Lesnar at Crown Jewel. He suggested that the two men still had some unfinished business and that he was okay with waiting till Mania for them to duke it out in the ring.

"I don't want to see Brock and Booby in the same stadium until WrestleMania. Hear me out, I'm going somewhere with this. He continued, "Let Brock go back to Canada. Let him exist in the wilderness, kill elk with his bare hands like he does because he's a maniac."

Graves further mentioned that the two behemoths could meet in the main event of WrestleMania without even having a championship title on the line.

"Let Bobby keep doing what Bobby's doing. If Bobby continues on this path, destroys everyone in his path. This is Gozilla vs. Kong again, you can see it coming from a mile away. Save it. Put those two dudes in the main event on either night of WrestleMania. SoFi Stadium will be rocking. That will be a match that could headline WrestleMania without a Championship being on the line." [From 17:52 - 18:57]

Bobby Lashley decimated Brock Lesnar after the match

As the referee made the count to bring an end to the hard-fought match, Bobby Lashley was irate with the result.

He went unhinged and caught Lesnar once again in the Hurt Lock and refused to let go. The Beast looked helpless against a determined Lashley and was seemingly flustered and worn out after the former WWE Champion finally let go.

Bobby left the arena, showing fans that he had dominated Brock Lesnar like no other wrestler in a long time.

Would you like to see Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comment section below.

