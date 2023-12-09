Randy Orton teams up with major WWE star for the first time to defeat The Bloodline

On WWE SmackDown: Tribute to the Troops this week, Randy Orton joined forces with LA Knight to take on Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline in a tag team match.

The Viper and Jimmy started things off. The Megastar tagged himself in after his partner was sent into the corner. LA Knight got physical with Jimmy and Randy tagged himself in, which led to a debate between the two babyfaces. After Solo Sikoa entered the match, Jimmy Uso attacked Orton from behind.

LA Knight made a comeback and hit The Enforcer with a few mudhole stomps in the corner and a running kick. Jimmy distracted LA, which allowed Solo to slam him on the mat. The Street Champion then hit a snap vertical suplex. Solo hit LA Knight with a running corner hip attack. Sikoa went for the same move again, but The Megastar got out of the way.

LA Knight then hit a bulldog off the second rope and tagged in Randy Orton. Solo tagged in Jimmy, who was taken out with a powerslam by the 14-time world champion. Randy hit his iconic DDT and went for the RKO, but he was ambushed by Solo Sikoa. LA Knight came in and took out Solo. Finally, Orton hit Jimmy with the RKO to win the match for his team.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton and LA Knight as a team? Sound off in the comments section below!

