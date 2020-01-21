WWE announces monumental free-to-air television deal in the UK
WWE have today announced that WWE RAW and SmackDown will be on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom for the first time ever - with one-hour versions of each show set to be broadcast on Channel 5.
Coverage will begin on February 2nd, when WWE RAW airs on Channel 5 at 10:30am, with the following weekend seeing SmackDown debut on Channel 5 in the same timeslot.
The deal will also see WWE NXT air on Wednesdays, 12am via Paramount. The deal also sees content will be made available on Channel 5’s streaming service My5 - including full seasons of Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.
Vice President and General Manager of WWE UK & Ireland Andy Warkman praised the deal,
“Bringing highlights of our flagship programming to free-to-air television for the first time in the UK with Channel 5 is a significant step for the WWE brand, and more great news for our passionate fanbase in the UK.”
James Tatam, Vice President of Commercial, Digital and Operations for Channel 5 also commented,
“WWE has strong appeal throughout the UK and across generations so we’re very excited to be bringing their high-quality entertainment to an even bigger free-to-air audience in the UK.”
You can read the entire press release below.
In addition to the Channel 5 deal, WWE fans in the UK & Ireland can watch RAW, Smackdown, NXT, and NXT UK on BT Sport - plus all the year’s biggest PPV events on BT Sport Box Office.