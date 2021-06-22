WWE announces multiple Money in the Bank qualifying matches for RAW tonight featuring AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and more

Moments ago, WWE announced multiple qualifying matches for the Men's Money in the Bank match for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW.

So far, the following three matches have been announced: AJ Styles vs. Richochet, Randy Orton vs. John Morrison, and Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle.

Three former WWE champions will be competing for a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. Styles, Orton and McIntyre are currently the favorites to win the aforementioned three matches but given the unpredictability in WWE, nothing can be said for sure.

Nonetheless, fans are in for an entertaining night of wrestling on tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

WWE Money in the Bank is set to take place on July 18

WWE is set to go on tour beginning July 16 with an episode of SmackDown. Two days later, WWE will host Money in the Bank at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This year's Money in the Bank will be the first major WWE event to take place in front of fans since WrestleMania.

So far the above three matches have been announced as the qualifiers. We expect three more matches to take place on SmackDown later this week to fill out the rest of the spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Who do you think will win this year's Money in the Bank ladder match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

