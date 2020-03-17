WWE announces new location and plans for WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will NOT be going ahead as planned

New WrestleMania 36 plans have been announced - it WILL go ahead

WrestleMania

WWE has finally announced what is happening with WrestleMania 36 amidst fears the Coronavirus outbreak would result in the show being cancelled. WrestleMania 36 will go ahead as planned, but with some significant changes.

Ryan Satin from Pro Wrestling Sheet was the person to break the news.

WWE has confirmed WrestleMania will not be taking place in Tampa Bay. It will instead air live on PPV/WWE Network and emanate from the WWE Performance Center.



Posting statement ASAP. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 16, 2020

Shortly afterwards WWE posted a full statement confirming Ryan Satin's tweet which is listed in full below:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

This is definitely uncharted waters for WWE as the company was faced with a number of difficult decisions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other reported options included an empty stadium show in Tampa and postponing the event until Summer.

We have already seen what a WWE live show from the performance center looks like as last week's SmackDown Live took place there with no audience. Tonight's Monday Night RAW will also do so.

