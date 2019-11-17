WWE announces NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 17 Nov 2019, 02:18 IST SHARE

WWE NXT UK will return to Blackpool in January!

During their tapings in Hull over the weekend, WWE announced that NXT UK will return to Blackpool's Empress Ballroom on Sunday, January 12th when NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II streams globally via the WWE Network!

One year on from the historic first-ever NXT UK TakeOver, all of WWE's NXT UK Superstars are returning to where it all began - the iconic Empress Ballroom!

The inaugural event saw the first-ever NXT UK Tag Team Champions crowned and former WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne defend his title against challenger Joe Coffey in front of a sold-out crowd.

Triple H tonight tweeted about the event.

In the same building @NXTUK was born.

In the place you created a new brand...

...your brand.

The Empress Ballroom. @WGEmpress

Blackpool, England. #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool II.

Streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork Sunday, January 12.



Tickets on sale MONDAY 10am GMT. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/dMis2GMHFs — Triple H (@TripleH) November 16, 2019

Already confirmed for the event are WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK Tag Team Champion’s Mark Coffey and Wolfgang of Gallus, Imperium, Moustache Mountain’s Trent Seven & Tyler Bate, Toni Storm, Mark Andrews, Flash Morgan Webster and many more.

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II will air live on WWE Network on Sunday, January 12, and tickets are available on Monday, November 18 at 10 am GMT here.

NXT UK airs every Thursday at 8 pm GMT, exclusively on WWE Network.

Now you can rate every match from WWE RAW, SmackDown and every pay-per-view on Sportskeeda!