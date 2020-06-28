WWE announces Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai, Tommaso Ciampa, Stephanie McMahon and others react

Sasha Banks wants to collect the 'rent' from Io Shirai after lat week's attack.

The two Superstars are set to lock horns in a non-title match.

The fans are finally getting what they wanted

As confirmed by WWE today, NXT is set to feature a dream match, much to the happiness of the fans. The Women's Champion of the Black and Gold brand, Io Shirai, is set to lock horns with SmackDown Superstar and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks.

Earlier today, Sasha Banks challenged Io Shirai for a Single's match, and the NXT Women's Champion accepted the same. The two Superstars will meet inside the ring next week on Wednesday night.

Sasha Banks' recent feud with Io Shirai

Last week, Sasha Banks and Bayley successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against the team of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. However, their celebration was cut short as NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai laid a brutal attack on both Baks and Bayley and sent an important reminder.

In response, Sasha Banks posted a video to challenge Io Shirai for a match, and the video also featured her best friend, Bayley. The SmackDown Women's Champion started off by blaming Io Shirai for ruining their celebrations last week and said,

"Io Shirai, you thought it would be a good idea to ruin our return, our NXT return. The return that the NXT Universe has waited years for. You ruined our victory, and you ruined the Bayley celebration week. Are you freaking kidding me, Io Shirai? Who do you think you are?"

Following that, Sasha Banks took the opportunity to remind the NXT Women's Champion that Banks and Bayley built the NXT division. She then went on to challenge Shirai for a match this week and said,

"Who do you think you are? Coming out and saying that this is your NXT? Well Io, ding dong! There would be no NXT without Bayley and I. So what do you say about the Great American Bash this Wednesday? Me and you, one-on-one. Because rent is due, and it is time to collect."

Bayley also confirmed that she would be present by the side of her best friend during the latter's match against Io Shirai. It will be interesting to see if there will be someone in the corner of Shirai. Moreover, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart previously stated that they would love to have another shot at the title. Maybe, Bayley and Sasha Banks' next appearance on NXT will also set the tone for a plausible rivalry between both these teams.

The WWE Universe is evidently excited about the upcoming match between Sasha Banks and Io Shirai. WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa took to Twitter to applaud this booking decision, and even Stephanie McMahon showed her excitement towards the upcoming match.

The impending encounter between Sasha Banks and Io Shirai has great potential, and it could be one of the best matches that we have seen on NXT in a while. Hopefully, WWE will do justice to this booking which has already created a lot of buzz amidst the WWE Universe.