WWE News: WWE announces top 10 matches of 2017 thus far

WWE's British breakout stars put on the best performance of 2017.

John Cena and AJ Styles had a classic at the Royal Rumble

What’s the story?

With 2017 recently crossing the halfway mark, WWE.com released what they consider to be their 10 best matches of the year. It was the WWE UK Championship Match from the Chicago instalment of NXT TakeOver took the top spot.

In case you didn’t know…

All of WWE’s brands were represented on this list as major matches from the various pay-per-views, and Takeover specials made the cut. Four matches came from Raw, making it the best-represented show. AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are the only competitors to appear on this list twice, so kudos to them for that feat.

The heart of the matter...

Here’s WWE’s list, which is certain to spark debate...

#10 Neville vs. Rich Swann – WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match (Raw, March 6)

#9 Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Tamina – Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (SmackDown Live, June 27)

#8 Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. TJP vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Noam Dar vs. Mustafa Ali – WWE Cruiserweight Championship No. 1 Contender’s Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match (205 Live, Feb. 7)

#7 Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns (Raw, May 29)

#6 Big Show vs. BraunStrowman (Raw, Feb 20)

#5 Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania)

#4 Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz – Triple Threat Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match (Raw, May 1)

#3 AJ Styles vs. John Cena – WWE Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

#2 The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival – Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Elimination Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

#1 Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXTTakeOver: Chicago)

It's not surprising to anyone that witnessed the UK Championship Match from NXT TakeOver: Chicago that it topped this list. The two young Brits had The Windy City eating out of the palms of their hands on this night in May. After over 15 minutes of action, The Bruiserweight captured the title to put an end to a memorable match.

What’s next?

With only half of the year in the books, WWE’s list of best matches could see a shake-up very soon. The Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe, in particular, has a very good chance to make the list.

Author’s take

WWE compiled a solid list. There’s no disagreement from me that any of the top two matches on this list were very good. The NXT entrants in the Number 1 and Number 2 spots were phenomenal. Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne is the undeniable match to beat if any other performers want the match of the year honours.

