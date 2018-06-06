WWE Rumor Mill: WWE apparently signs top PROGRESS Wrestling Champion to a WWE UK deal

Another top Independent star is apparently headed to the WWE.

Jinny has apparently signed a WWE UK contract

What’s the story?

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been noted that the WWE has apparently signed current PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion Jinny to a WWE UK contract.

In case you didn’t know…

Jinny Couture is the first ever female graduate of the PROGRESS Wrestling school, The Projo, where she initially started training in the year 2014, before making her debut for the promotion in November of that very same year.

In her debut match, Couture faced-off against Pollyanna, as the two ladies apparently made history by becoming the first two female competitors to compete at a PROGRESS Wrestling event and the match was eventually voted as the seventh best PROGRESS Wrestling match of 2015.

In 2017, she also competed in a WWE ring for the very first time, when she wrestled against Toni Storm at WrestleMania Axxess.

The heart of the matter

Current PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion Couture has been on a roll ever for the past few months and ever since winning the PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Championship from Toni Storm at PROGRESS Chapter: 69, Jinny eventually solidified her place as the top heel female superstar in PROGRESS and quite possibly on the entire Independent circuit.

As reported by The Observer, it seems like WWE now has finally come to an agreement with the current PROGRESS Women’s Champion Jinny, who has apparently signed a UK deal with the Sports Entertainment Company.

Also, over the course of this past weekend, Jinny dropped the RevPro UK Women’s Championship to Jamie Hayter and this could very well be an indication towards the fact that Jinny is now indeed on her way to the WWE after-all.

What’s next?

Couture is now slated to make her first Women’s Title defense against NXT superstar Steffanie Newell at PROGRESS Chapter 71, on the 10th of June, 2018 in Sheffield, UK.

Is this a great signing made by WWE? Sound off your opinions in the comments section below.