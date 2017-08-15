SK Exclusive: WWE at odds with a major partner

WWE appears to be unhappy with toy maker Mattel.

Naomi's belt is at the heart of a dispute between WWE and Mattel

What's the story?

As reported by The Dirty Sheets via our "DS Breaking News" show on YouTube and iTunes, the WWE is said to be frustrated with toy manufacturer Mattel — one of their major partners.

You can watch the video by clicking the YouTube link, below.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE partnered up Mattel in 2009, one year after transitioning to a PG rating.

The heart of the matter

The issue between the WWE and Mattel stems from the fact that it takes Mattel around 10 months to fulfil a product order. The issue apparently began when Mattel was unable to deliver an AJ Styles figure until October 2016, despite huge demand. More recently, the WWE wanted a Goldberg figure in time for WrestleMania season, but the figure won't be available until October 2017.

The latest issue, which has now even come to the attention of WWE higher ups, centres around the new WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The WWE is planning to keep Naomi as Champion for the remainder of 2017, but the company was hoping to have the new belts on sale by Christmas and for WrestleMania season. However, Mattel has informed the WWE that the belts will definitely not be available by Christmas.

What's next?

Naomi will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya at SummerSlam. She is expected to come through with her title in tow and remain Champion throughout 2017.

Author's take

Naomi was set to face Charlotte at SummerSlam, but plans were changed at the last minute, leading to Natalya receiving a title match. Tamina is likely to follow Natalya with the Charlotte match being held off until 2018. The WWE is placing a heavy emphasis on the Women's Division, but money talks and we're apparently in a holding pattern because of a toy for children.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com