WWE Attitude Era favorite retires after 30-year career

Duane Gill will be remembered for his WWE work as Gillberg

Former WWE Superstar Duane Gill has retired as an in-ring competitor after a career spanning 30 years.

The 60-year-old is best known to wrestling fans as Gillberg -- a comedy character that was introduced during the Attitude Era to mock WCW’s Goldberg -- while he also had a run as an enhancement talent in WWE from 1990-1995.

His final match ended in a victory over James Ellsworth, via a Jackhammer, at an event for independent promotion Adrenaline Championship Wrestling on Friday, February 28.

Ellsworth, who has known Gill for more than 20 years, took to Twitter to send his best wishes to his retiring opponent.

Thank you my brother could have not picked a better person you da man thanks again — The Real Gillberg (@Duanegill3) March 1, 2020

Duane Gill’s WWE career highlights

Duane Gill lost matches against some of WWE’s highest-profile names in the early 1990s, including The Undertaker, The Road Warriors, Mr Perfect and Lex Luger.

His most memorable run in WWE undoubtedly came when he portrayed the Gillberg character from 1998-2000, which included a 448-day reign as Light Heavyweight Champion.

Gill has featured sporadically on WWE television since leaving the company in 2000, with his most recent appearance coming in February 2017 during a segment on RAW with Kevin Owens.