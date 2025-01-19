WWE Attitude Era legend to come out of retirement to eliminate CM Punk from Royal Rumble? Potential WrestleMania 41 feud discussed

CM Punk will make his entry into the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Men's traditional match. The Best in the World has already declared his intent to win the match, aiming to fulfill his desire to become World Champion once again and headline WrestleMania 41.

Amid this, there's speculation that WWE's Attitude Era legend, Stone Cold Steve Austin, might come out of retirement to eliminate Punk from the Rumble match. This probable outcome could set up a high-profile feud between the two stars for WrestleMania.

Stone Cold is a retired star in World Wrestling Entertainment. His last match was at Mania 38 in 2022, where he defeated Kevin Owens in an exceptional bout. Due to the Texas Rattlesnake's stunning performance in that match, fans have been clamoring for his return to the squared circle. During the recent feud between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, Punk referenced Stone Cold in a promo segment, implying the legendary star's walkout from WWE back in 2002.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Since then, there has been interest from the WWE Universe in seeing a match between Stone Cold and CM Punk at this year's WrestleMania. If Triple H wants to pull off this dream match, the Royal Rumble 2025 would be the perfect setting to initiate the rivalry. This could happen if the Texas Rattlesnake enters the Rumble and eliminates Punk. In response, a frustrated Punk might call out the veteran and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 41, adding significant stakes to the event.

It remains to be seen how the Men's Royal Rumble match will unfold when The Best in the World strolls into the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle.

Can CM Punk win the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match?

CM Punk has set his eyes on winning the traditional Royal Rumble match and assuring a World title shot at WrestleMania 41. While Punk's odds of winning are sensible, they aren't the highest. This makes him a firm candidate but not the outright favorite.

According to the latest reports, CM Punk is the second most preferred star, just behind John Cena, to win the 2025 Royal Rumble match. This suggests that fans are hopeful about seeing The Best in the World emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, reports regarding WrestleMania 41 plans for Punk suggest that he may not win the Rumble, as a match between Roman Reigns and Punk is being discussed for the event.

Since Reigns is no longer the Undisputed WWE Champion, if Punk faces him at WrestleMania, it would imply that neither star is expected to win the Rumble this year. However, if plans change, The Second City Saint could defy the odds and achieve the impossible at the upcoming PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback