WWE Attitude Era star to come out of retirement after 13 years against Gunther this year? Potential last match analyzed

At the upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. The Ring General is expected to retain his title in this title bout, as The YEET Master has already been declared to enter the Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Amid this, there are chances that WWE Attitude Era star Mick Foley might come out of retirement after almost 13 years to face Gunther in the middle of this year. Recently, the legendary star discussed having one final match of his career on his 60th birthday. Foley expressed his desire to participate in a death match one last time, citing his love for the physical toll it takes.

If this scenario unfolds, Triple H might capitalize on the opportunity by booking Mick Foley for a match on his birthday, June 7, 2025, to clash against Gunther. It's possible that Foley could return around his 60th birthday, with the company planting seeds for a match between them at a nearby Premium Live Event. The Game has been promoting the Imperium leader significantly since his arrival on the main roster. Gunther previously had a historic Intercontinental Championship reign and is now the World Champion.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Even if The Ring General does not remain World Champion until the middle of this year, a final match against a legendary star like Mick Foley would be a massive way to solidify his status. The last time Foley wrestled in the squared circle was back in the 2012 Royal Rumble traditional match. Since then, he hasn't appeared or clashed in any match, either in WWE or anywhere else.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming months and whether WWE will book The Ring General against Mick Foley for a match.

Will Mick Foley return for a surprise entry in the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match?

Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer uploaded a video on his official YouTube channel sharing his weight loss journey. In this video, the legendary star seemingly hinted at his status for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Foley mentioned that he may have received a call from Triple H about being part of the upcoming Premium Live Event after his weight loss.

Expand Tweet

However, he denied this and rejected the potential plans for his return at the Royal Rumble 2025. Still, the Royal Rumble is known for its surprises and shocks, making it possible that Mick could return despite his denial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback