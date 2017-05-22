WWE Backlash 2017: 5 botches, slip ups, and outrageous moments

See the controversy that could erase Jinder Mahal's win from the history books!

@MitchNickelson by Mitch Nickelson Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 12:52 IST

Randy Orton’ reign as WWE Champion ended at Backlash

If there’s one thing that WWE Backlash will be remembered for, it will be for its fair share of surprises.The biggest surprise was, of course, Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship win in the main event over Randy Orton. Nobody could’ve predicted his rise to the top of the card just a few short months ago let alone his capture of the brand’s top title. Yet, here we are, for better or for worse. Here’s rooting for him growing into this important role.

In addition to Mahal, a few lesser surprises included Sami Zayn’s upset of Baron Corbin as well as Tyler Breeze’s outrageous wardrobe choices. Somehow, the Fashion Police member took a lighthearted approach and won over the Chicago crowd big time.

There was a moderate amount of fun to be had on this card, even if it felt like it all paled in comparison to the TakeOver event that proceeded it one day prior.

There were a few missteps from this SmackDown-exclusive card and we count down those moments. There’s some silly stuff as well as blatant mistakes that need to be dissected, including a huge one that could affect the validity of the reign of the new WWE Champion. You’ll definitely want to see that dose of controversy.

Continue on to relive the botchiest and most outrageous moments from this night.

#5 Hitting JBL with a grandmother’s dress

Tyler Breeze is no stranger to dressing up like a woman. Earlier this year, he infamously donned a Brie Bella-inspired wardrobe in an attempt to become “Breezy Bella.” It was a strange time for him, and it will apparently continue to get stranger for him.

During the Tag Team Championship Match against The Usos, he dressed up in a couple of different disguises, including that of a grandma. When that particular gag ran its course, he was stripped of the womanly attire he was wearing. The dress was then chucked straight into the face of everyone's favourite source of controversy at the announcers’ table – JBL.

As goofy as this moment was, JBL followed it up with a hilarious take on it: “Last time that happened, I paid for it!” TMI, John.