WWE Backlash 2024: Full match-card and predictions 

Scheduled to emanate live from the LDLC arena in Décines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France, on May 4, WWE Backlash 2024 is the first landmark in the post-Roman Reigns era.

While WWE is yet to announce any matches for the event, fans should expect the company to book a stacked card for the event, given that this will be the company's first PLE in France.

On that note, here are the full match card and predictions for WWE Backlash 2024.

#6. Sami Zayn vs. Gunther vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn usurped Gunther to win the coveted Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 40, however, the duo's rivalry may not be over just yet.

Sami and Chad Gable will collide with each other next week. The Ring General could return to make his presence felt during the match. The Imperium leader's interference could then lead to Zayn defending his title in a triple-threat match at WWE Backlash 2024 against Gable and Gunther.

Prediction: Sami is highly likely to retain, however, we may see Gable turning heel following the bout.

#5. Logan Paul defends his US Title against Sheamus

Logan Paul prevailed over Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 40. Following his big victory, it will be interesting to see what is next for him on the main roster.

One potential name that could be Logan's next challenger is Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior is likely to make his much-awaited return very soon, and the creative team could have him chase the United States Title following his comeback.

Prediction: Expect Logan Paul to resort to unfair means to retain his title.

#4. Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Backlash 2024

Jey Uso had a fantastic outing at WrestleMania 40, first, he reigned supreme over his big brother, Jimmy Uso in a one-on-one contest, then played a crucial part in Cody Rhodes' win on the second night.

Following that, Jey won the Fatal Four-Way Match on RAW to set a date against Damian Priest for his coveted title. Fans should expect the company to book the duo's match for WWE Backlash 2024.

Prediction: Damian Priest isn't losing the title in his first defense. Fans should expect The Judgment Day to interfere to help The Archer of Infamy retain against Jey.

#3. Liv Morgan collides with Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch at The Show of Shows. However, things didn't turn out well for her on RAW after 'Mania, as she was brutally attacked by Liv Morgan.

Given how Mami had betrayed Liv, a potential feud between the former tag team partners has been rumored since Morgan's return from injury, and it seems the company is finally headed in that direction. Fans should expect a volatile feud between the duo, leading to a potential match at WWE Backlash 2024.

Prediction: Rhea Ripley retains her Women's World Championship because Mami is always on top.

#2. Bayley vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship

While Bayley made history by dethroning her former teammate IYO SKY on Sunday night, she could potentially face a strong challenge from the likes of Bianca Belair in her very first title defense.

The EST of WWE has had issues with Bayley in the past, and she could potentially step up to challenge The Role Model for her title on WWE SmackDown this week.

Prediction: Bayely against Bianca has all the ingredients to be an epic showdown. However, expect The Role Model to retain her crown after a hard-fought battle.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Backlash 2024

Cody Rhodes eclipsed Roman Reigns to kick-start a new era in WWE. However, one question that has been reverberating in fans's minds is what is next for The American Nightmare after his empathic win.

Truth be told, there are several high-profile names who could be unveiled as Rhodes' first challenger, and The Phenomenal One AJ Styles is one of them.

The creative team could have Styles lay waste to Rhodes on SmackDown this week, planting seeds for a potential showdown at WWE Backlash 2024.

Prediction: Given that Cody Rhodes looks set for a lengthy reign, expect him to retain the title after a hard-fought battle.

