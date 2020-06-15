WWE Backlash: Identity of giant ninja in cinematic segment revealed

WWE Backlash saw many big surprises - and one of them was huge!

WWE kept up their recent tradition of having cinematic segments in their PPVs.

A mystery man stood side-by-side with Tozawa

Tonight, at WWE Backlash, The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever may have been what was advertised, but the most bizarre segment in wrestling history was most definitely on the menu as the match between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits resulted in a very odd cinematic short movie.

While the most prominent question that came out of the segment was, "What just happened?" The second may have been surrounding the identity of the man who stood side-by-side with Akira Tozawa at Backlash and towered over the NXT Superstar and everyone else.

Who was the mystery man at WWE Backlash?

When you stand at 7'3", it's pretty difficult to conceal your identity, even with a face-covering in a packed segment at WWE Backlash. That's true of the giant ninja, too, who I can reveal to be WWE Performance Center recruit Jordan Omogbehin!

For anyone wondering, the giant ninja alongside Akira Tozawa in the cinematic segment on #WWEBacklash is Jordan Omogbehin - a 7’3” Performance Center recruit. pic.twitter.com/SGcJcSrQiU — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 15, 2020

Who is Jordan Omogbehin?

At seven foot three, Omogbehin towers over everyone

Omogbehin signed with WWE in 2018, reporting to the Performance Center in October of the same year alongside the likes of Matt Riddle, Mia Yim, Humberto Carrillo and Damian Priest. The Nigerian basketball player, though, had much less wrestling experience than the peers who joined alongside him and has only sporadically appeared at NXT live events.

Advertisement

Standing at 7-foot-3, Omogbehin weighs in at 370-pounds and is originally from Lagos, Nigeria. He played college basketball at the University of South Florida and Morgan State University in Baltimore.

Omogbehin had been paired with Malcolm Bivens on live events and had a few strong showings where he used his stature to fight off many other talents at once. Thus far, he has not appeared on NXT television.

There's no word as to whether the appearance at WWE Backlash was a one-off, but it's entirely possible it was due to the nature of the cinematic segment.